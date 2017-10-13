FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings
#Rugby News
October 13, 2017

UPDATE 3-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Friday 
RESULTS 
Enisei-STM    17 Bordeaux-Begles 57  Pool 1 
Cardiff Blues 29 LOU             19  Pool 2 
SU Agen       45 Zebre           10  Pool 3 
Sale Sharks   20 Toulouse        20  Pool 2 
STANDINGS 
                       P W D F  A  B Pts 
Pool 1
1.  Bordeaux-Begles    1 1 0 57 17 1 5   
2.  Dragons            0 0 0 0  0  0 0   
2=. Newcastle Falcons  0 0 0 0  0  0 0   
4.  Enisei-STM         1 0 0 17 57 0 0   
Pool 2
1.  Cardiff Blues      1 1 0 29 19 1 5   
2.  Sale Sharks        1 0 1 20 20 0 2   
2=. Toulouse           1 0 1 20 20 0 2   
4.  LOU                1 0 0 19 29 0 0   
Pool 3
1.  SU Agen            1 1 0 45 10 1 5   
2.  Pau                1 1 0 27 21 0 4   
3.  Gloucester Rugby   1 0 0 21 27 1 1   
4.  Zebre              1 0 0 10 45 0 0   
Pool 4
1.  Edinburgh Rugby    0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. Stade Francais     0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. London Irish       0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. Krasny Yar         0 0 0 0  0    0   
Pool 5
1.  Worcester Warriors 0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. Brive              0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. Connacht           0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. Oyonnax            0 0 0 0  0    0   
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Krasny Yar         v Stade Francais   (0800) Krasnoyarsk 
Newcastle Falcons  v Dragons          (1400) Newcastle   
London Irish       v Edinburgh Rugby  (1400) Reading     
Worcester Warriors v Brive            (1400) Worcester   
Oyonnax            v Connacht         (1800) Geneva

