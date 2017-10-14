UPDATE 3-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday RESULTS Krasny Yar 34 Stade Francais 29 Pool 4 London Irish 14 Edinburgh Rugby 37 Pool 4 Newcastle Falcons 32 Dragons 27 Pool 1 Worcester Warriors 30 Brive 20 Pool 5 Oyonnax 15 Connacht 43 Pool 5 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Bordeaux-Begles 1 1 0 57 17 1 5 2. Newcastle Falcons 1 1 0 32 27 1 5 3. Dragons 1 0 0 27 32 1 1 4. Enisei-STM 1 0 0 17 57 0 0 Pool 2 1. Cardiff Blues 1 1 0 29 19 1 5 2. Sale Sharks 1 0 1 20 20 0 2 2=. Toulouse 1 0 1 20 20 0 2 4. LOU 1 0 0 19 29 0 0 Pool 3 1. SU Agen 1 1 0 45 10 1 5 2. Pau 1 1 0 27 21 0 4 3. Gloucester Rugby 1 0 0 21 27 1 1 4. Zebre 1 0 0 10 45 0 0 Pool 4 1. Edinburgh Rugby 1 1 0 37 14 1 5 2. Krasny Yar 1 1 0 34 29 1 5 3. Stade Francais 1 0 0 29 34 2 2 4. London Irish 1 0 0 14 37 0 0 Pool 5 1. Connacht 1 1 0 43 15 1 5 2. Worcester Warriors 1 1 0 30 20 1 5 3. Brive 1 0 0 20 30 0 0 4. Oyonnax 1 0 0 15 43 0 0 THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19 FIXTURES (GMT) Gloucester Rugby v SU Agen (1845) Gloucester