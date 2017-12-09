UPDATE 3-Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday RESULTS Scarlets 33 Benetton Rugby Treviso 28 Pool 5 Toulon 24 Bath Rugby 20 Pool 5 Castres Olympique 16 Racing 92 13 Pool 4 Northampton 32 Ospreys 43 Pool 2 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. La Rochelle 2 2 0 75 44 2 10 2. Wasps 2 1 0 50 29 1 5 3. Ulster 2 1 0 36 50 0 4 4. Harlequins 2 0 0 37 75 1 1 Pool 2 1. Saracens 2 2 0 93 47 2 10 2. ASM Clermont Auvergne 2 2 0 50 28 1 9 3. Ospreys 3 1 0 98 94 4 8 4. Northampton 3 0 0 52 124 1 1 Pool 3 1. Leinster 2 2 0 58 35 2 10 2. Exeter Chiefs 2 2 0 51 39 0 8 3. Montpellier 3 1 0 70 73 4 8 4. Glasgow Warriors 3 0 0 55 87 1 1 Pool 4 1. Castres Olympique 3 1 1 62 84 1 7 2. Munster 2 1 1 31 24 0 6 3. Racing 92 3 1 0 42 48 2 6 4. Leicester Tigers 2 1 0 72 51 2 6 Pool 5 1. Toulon 3 3 0 75 69 0 12 2. Bath Rugby 3 2 0 61 37 1 9 3. Scarlets 3 1 0 66 67 3 7 4. Benetton Rugby Treviso 3 0 0 57 86 3 3 SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9 FIXTURES (GMT) Munster v Leicester Tigers (1945) Limerick