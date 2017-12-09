FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2017 / 3:01 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Scarlets          33 Benetton Rugby Treviso 28  Pool 5 
Toulon            24 Bath Rugby             20  Pool 5 
Castres Olympique 16 Racing 92              13  Pool 4 
Northampton       32 Ospreys                43  Pool 2 
STANDINGS 
                          P W D F  A   B Pts 
Pool 1
1. La Rochelle            2 2 0 75 44  2 10  
2. Wasps                  2 1 0 50 29  1 5   
3. Ulster                 2 1 0 36 50  0 4   
4. Harlequins             2 0 0 37 75  1 1   
Pool 2
1. Saracens               2 2 0 93 47  2 10  
2. ASM Clermont Auvergne  2 2 0 50 28  1 9   
3. Ospreys                3 1 0 98 94  4 8   
4. Northampton            3 0 0 52 124 1 1   
Pool 3
1. Leinster               2 2 0 58 35  2 10  
2. Exeter Chiefs          2 2 0 51 39  0 8   
3. Montpellier            3 1 0 70 73  4 8   
4. Glasgow Warriors       3 0 0 55 87  1 1   
Pool 4
1. Castres Olympique      3 1 1 62 84  1 7   
2. Munster                2 1 1 31 24  0 6   
3. Racing 92              3 1 0 42 48  2 6   
4. Leicester Tigers       2 1 0 72 51  2 6   
Pool 5
1. Toulon                 3 3 0 75 69  0 12  
2. Bath Rugby             3 2 0 61 37  1 9   
3. Scarlets               3 1 0 66 67  3 7   
4. Benetton Rugby Treviso 3 0 0 57 86  3 3   
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Munster v Leicester Tigers  (1945) Limerick

