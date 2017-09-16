FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings
#Rugby News
September 16, 2017 / 2:28 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 3-Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO14 matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Southern Kings 10 Leinster         31   
Ospreys        16 Munster          21   
Cheetahs       54 Zebre            39   
Cardiff Blues  19 Glasgow Warriors 20   
STANDINGS 
                          P W D L F   A   B Pts 
Conference A
1. Munster                3 3 0 0 106 37  2 14  
2. Glasgow Warriors       3 3 0 0 69  41  1 13  
3. Connacht               3 1 0 2 52  49  2 6   
4. Ospreys                3 1 0 2 48  65  1 5   
5. Cheetahs               3 1 0 2 91  132 1 5   
6. Cardiff Blues          3 0 0 3 38  77  1 1   
7. Zebre                  3 0 0 3 62  117 1 1   
Conference B
1. Leinster               3 3 0 0 107 35  3 15  
2. Ulster                 3 3 0 0 90  53  1 13  
3. Scarlets               3 2 0 1 118 47  3 11  
4. Edinburgh Rugby        3 2 0 1 72  48  2 10  
5. Benetton Rugby Treviso 3 1 0 2 37  72  1 5   
6. Dragons                3 1 0 2 55  82  0 4   
7. Southern Kings         3 0 0 3 30  120 0 0   
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 FIXTURES (GMT)
Cheetahs               v Leinster  (1800) Bloemfontein 
Benetton Rugby Treviso v Ospreys   (1835) Treviso      
Glasgow Warriors       v Munster   (1835) Glasgow      
Ulster                 v Dragons   (1835) Belfast

