UPDATE 3-Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO14 matches on Saturday RESULTS Southern Kings 10 Leinster 31 Ospreys 16 Munster 21 Cheetahs 54 Zebre 39 Cardiff Blues 19 Glasgow Warriors 20 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts Conference A 1. Munster 3 3 0 0 106 37 2 14 2. Glasgow Warriors 3 3 0 0 69 41 1 13 3. Connacht 3 1 0 2 52 49 2 6 4. Ospreys 3 1 0 2 48 65 1 5 5. Cheetahs 3 1 0 2 91 132 1 5 6. Cardiff Blues 3 0 0 3 38 77 1 1 7. Zebre 3 0 0 3 62 117 1 1 Conference B 1. Leinster 3 3 0 0 107 35 3 15 2. Ulster 3 3 0 0 90 53 1 13 3. Scarlets 3 2 0 1 118 47 3 11 4. Edinburgh Rugby 3 2 0 1 72 48 2 10 5. Benetton Rugby Treviso 3 1 0 2 37 72 1 5 6. Dragons 3 1 0 2 55 82 0 4 7. Southern Kings 3 0 0 3 30 120 0 0 FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 FIXTURES (GMT) Cheetahs v Leinster (1800) Bloemfontein Benetton Rugby Treviso v Ospreys (1835) Treviso Glasgow Warriors v Munster (1835) Glasgow Ulster v Dragons (1835) Belfast