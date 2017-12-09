FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings
December 9, 2017 / 3:36 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

UPDATE 4-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Zebre              26 Gloucester Rugby 33  Pool 3 
Sale Sharks        24 Cardiff Blues    0   Pool 2 
Worcester Warriors 35 Oyonnax          14  Pool 5 
Newcastle Falcons  52 Bordeaux-Begles  24  Pool 1 
Edinburgh Rugby    50 London Irish     20  Pool 4 
Brive              31 Connacht         38  Pool 5 
STANDINGS 
                      P W D F   A   B Pts 
Pool 1
1. Newcastle Falcons  3 3 0 105 71  2 14  
2. Dragons            3 2 0 70  53  2 10  
3. Bordeaux-Begles    3 1 0 101 90  2 6   
4. Enisei-STM         3 0 0 38  100 1 1   
Pool 2
1. Cardiff Blues      3 2 0 46  58  1 9   
2. Toulouse           3 1 1 65  60  2 8   
3. Sale Sharks        3 1 1 68  47  1 7   
4. LOU                3 1 0 69  83  1 5   
Pool 3
1. Pau                3 3 0 105 75  2 14  
2. Gloucester Rugby   3 2 0 115 69  3 11  
3. SU Agen            3 1 0 82  111 1 5   
4. Zebre              3 0 0 69  116 3 3   
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby    3 3 0 160 48  3 15  
2. Stade Francais     3 1 0 75  102 3 7   
3. London Irish       3 1 0 78  94  1 5   
4. Krasny Yar         3 1 0 72  141 1 5   
Pool 5
1. Connacht           3 3 0 96  54  2 14  
2. Worcester Warriors 3 2 0 73  49  3 11  
3. Brive              3 1 0 89  81  3 7   
4. Oyonnax            3 0 0 42  116 0 0   
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14 FIXTURES (GMT)
Pau v SU Agen  (1945) Pau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
