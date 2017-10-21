FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings
October 21, 2017 / 2:13 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 4-Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Glasgow Warriors       18 Leinster          34  Pool 3 
ASM Clermont Auvergne  24 Northampton       7   Pool 2 
Benetton Rugby Treviso 29 Toulon            30  Pool 5 
Leicester Tigers       54 Castres Olympique 29  Pool 4 
Munster                14 Racing 92         7   Pool 4 
Saracens               36 Ospreys           34  Pool 2 
STANDINGS 
                          P W D F  A  B Pts 
Pool 1
1. La Rochelle            1 1 0 34 27 1 5   
2. Ulster                 1 1 0 19 9  0 4   
3. Harlequins             1 0 0 27 34 1 1   
4. Wasps                  1 0 0 9  19 0 0   
Pool 2
1. Saracens               2 2 0 93 47 2 10  
2. ASM Clermont Auvergne  2 2 0 50 28 1 9   
3. Ospreys                2 0 0 55 62 3 3   
4. Northampton            2 0 0 20 81 0 0   
Pool 3
1. Leinster               2 2 0 58 35 2 10  
2. Exeter Chiefs          1 1 0 24 15 0 4   
3. Montpellier            1 0 0 17 24 1 1   
4. Glasgow Warriors       2 0 0 33 58 0 0   
Pool 4
1. Leicester Tigers       2 1 0 72 51 2 6   
2. Munster                2 1 1 31 24 0 6   
3. Racing 92              2 1 0 29 32 1 5   
4. Castres Olympique      2 0 1 46 71 1 3   
Pool 5
1. Bath Rugby             2 2 0 41 13 0 8   
2. Toulon                 2 2 0 51 49 0 8   
3. Scarlets               2 0 0 33 39 2 2   
4. Benetton Rugby Treviso 2 0 0 29 53 1 1   
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22 FIXTURES (GMT)
Montpellier v Exeter Chiefs  (1200) Montpellier 
La Rochelle v Ulster         (1415) La Rochelle 
Wasps       v Harlequins     (1630) Coventry

