UPDATE 4-Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday RESULTS Glasgow Warriors 18 Leinster 34 Pool 3 ASM Clermont Auvergne 24 Northampton 7 Pool 2 Benetton Rugby Treviso 29 Toulon 30 Pool 5 Leicester Tigers 54 Castres Olympique 29 Pool 4 Munster 14 Racing 92 7 Pool 4 Saracens 36 Ospreys 34 Pool 2 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. La Rochelle 1 1 0 34 27 1 5 2. Ulster 1 1 0 19 9 0 4 3. Harlequins 1 0 0 27 34 1 1 4. Wasps 1 0 0 9 19 0 0 Pool 2 1. Saracens 2 2 0 93 47 2 10 2. ASM Clermont Auvergne 2 2 0 50 28 1 9 3. Ospreys 2 0 0 55 62 3 3 4. Northampton 2 0 0 20 81 0 0 Pool 3 1. Leinster 2 2 0 58 35 2 10 2. Exeter Chiefs 1 1 0 24 15 0 4 3. Montpellier 1 0 0 17 24 1 1 4. Glasgow Warriors 2 0 0 33 58 0 0 Pool 4 1. Leicester Tigers 2 1 0 72 51 2 6 2. Munster 2 1 1 31 24 0 6 3. Racing 92 2 1 0 29 32 1 5 4. Castres Olympique 2 0 1 46 71 1 3 Pool 5 1. Bath Rugby 2 2 0 41 13 0 8 2. Toulon 2 2 0 51 49 0 8 3. Scarlets 2 0 0 33 39 2 2 4. Benetton Rugby Treviso 2 0 0 29 53 1 1 SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22 FIXTURES (GMT) Montpellier v Exeter Chiefs (1200) Montpellier La Rochelle v Ulster (1415) La Rochelle Wasps v Harlequins (1630) Coventry