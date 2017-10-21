FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 5-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
October 21, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 5-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Krasny Yar      14 Edinburgh Rugby    73  Pool 4 
Enisei-STM      21 Dragons            28  Pool 1 
Zebre           33 Pau                38  Pool 3 
Connacht        15 Worcester Warriors 8   Pool 5 
Bordeaux-Begles 20 Newcastle Falcons  21  Pool 1 
Stade Francais  7  London Irish       44  Pool 4 
STANDINGS 
                      P W D F   A   B Pts 
Pool 1
1. Newcastle Falcons  2 2 0 53  47  1 9   
2. Bordeaux-Begles    2 1 0 77  38  2 6   
3. Dragons            2 1 0 55  53  2 6   
4. Enisei-STM         2 0 0 38  85  1 1   
Pool 2
1. Cardiff Blues      2 2 0 46  34  1 9   
2. LOU                2 1 0 46  53  0 4   
3. Toulouse           2 0 1 35  37  1 3   
4. Sale Sharks        2 0 1 44  47  1 3   
Pool 3
1. Pau                2 2 0 65  54  1 9   
2. Gloucester Rugby   2 1 0 82  43  2 6   
3. SU Agen            2 1 0 61  71  1 5   
4. Zebre              2 0 0 43  83  1 1   
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby    2 2 0 110 28  2 10  
2. London Irish       2 1 0 58  44  1 5   
3. Krasny Yar         2 1 0 48  102 1 5   
4. Stade Francais     2 0 0 36  78  2 2   
Pool 5
1. Connacht           2 2 0 58  23  1 9   
2. Worcester Warriors 2 1 0 38  35  2 6   
3. Brive              2 1 0 58  43  1 5   
4. Oyonnax            2 0 0 28  81  0 0   
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Toulouse v LOU  (1945) Toulouse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.