UPDATE 5-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday RESULTS Krasny Yar 14 Edinburgh Rugby 73 Pool 4 Enisei-STM 21 Dragons 28 Pool 1 Zebre 33 Pau 38 Pool 3 Connacht 15 Worcester Warriors 8 Pool 5 Bordeaux-Begles 20 Newcastle Falcons 21 Pool 1 Stade Francais 7 London Irish 44 Pool 4 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Newcastle Falcons 2 2 0 53 47 1 9 2. Bordeaux-Begles 2 1 0 77 38 2 6 3. Dragons 2 1 0 55 53 2 6 4. Enisei-STM 2 0 0 38 85 1 1 Pool 2 1. Cardiff Blues 2 2 0 46 34 1 9 2. LOU 2 1 0 46 53 0 4 3. Toulouse 2 0 1 35 37 1 3 4. Sale Sharks 2 0 1 44 47 1 3 Pool 3 1. Pau 2 2 0 65 54 1 9 2. Gloucester Rugby 2 1 0 82 43 2 6 3. SU Agen 2 1 0 61 71 1 5 4. Zebre 2 0 0 43 83 1 1 Pool 4 1. Edinburgh Rugby 2 2 0 110 28 2 10 2. London Irish 2 1 0 58 44 1 5 3. Krasny Yar 2 1 0 48 102 1 5 4. Stade Francais 2 0 0 36 78 2 2 Pool 5 1. Connacht 2 2 0 58 23 1 9 2. Worcester Warriors 2 1 0 38 35 2 6 3. Brive 2 1 0 58 43 1 5 4. Oyonnax 2 0 0 28 81 0 0 THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7 FIXTURES (GMT) Toulouse v LOU (1945) Toulouse