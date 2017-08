June 10 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Australia and Fiji on Saturday at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia Australia 37 Fiji 14 Half Time: 18-0 Scorers: Australia : Tries: Israel Folau (4, 55),Henry Speight (11, 83),Stephen Moore (67) Conversions: Bernard Foley (5, 56, 69) Penalty Goals: Bernard Foley (9, 29) Fiji : Tries: Vereniki Goneva (63),Timoci Nagusa (77) Conversions: Ben Volavola (64, 79)