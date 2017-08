June 10 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Italy and Scotland on Saturday at National Stadium in Singapore, Singapore Italy 13 Scotland 34 Half Time: 3-15 Scorers: Italy : Tries: Michele Campagnaro (65),Angelo Esposito (80) Penalty Goal: Tommaso Allan (9) Scotland : Tries: Ali Price (36),Tim Visser (39),Ross Ford (41, 48),Damien Hoyland (74) Conversions: Duncan Taylor (40),Finn Russell (43),Peter Horne (75) Penalty Goal: Finn Russell (5)