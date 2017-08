June 10 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between South Africa and France on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa South Africa 37 France 14 Half Time: 16-7 Scorers: South Africa : Tries: Jesse Kriel (32),Ross Cronje (62),Jan Serfontein (68) Penalty Try:(60) Conversions: Andries Coetzee (33),Elton Jantjies (62, 69) Penalty Goals: Elton Jantjies (14, 15, 41) France : Tries: Henry Chavancy (35),Baptiste Serin (55) Conversions: Jules Plisson (36, 56)