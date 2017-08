June 16 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Tonga and Wales on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand Tonga 6 Wales 24 Half Time: 3-8 Scorers: Tonga : Penalty Goals: Sonatane Takulua (23, 44) Wales : Try: Alex Cuthbert (19) Penalty Try:(80) Penalty Goals:Sam Davies (3, 52, 68, 78)