June 17 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Fiji and Italy on Saturday at ANZ National Stadium in Suva, Fiji Fiji 22 Italy 19 Half Time: 14-9 Scorers: Fiji : Tries: Eroni Vasiteri Narumasa (4),Jale Vatubua (17),Vereniki Goneva (44) Conversions: Ben Volavola (5, 18) Penalty Goal: Ben Volavola (80) Italy : Try: Maxime Mbanda (55) Conversion: Tommaso Allan (56) Penalty Goals:Tommaso Allan (7, 16, 28, 75)