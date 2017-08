June 17 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Australia and Scotland on Saturday at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia Australia 19 Scotland 24 Half Time: 12-17 Scorers: Australia : Tries: Israel Folau (20, 40),Will Genia (57) Conversions: Bernard Foley (21, 58) Scotland : Tries: Duncan Taylor (15),Finn Russell (27),Hamish Watson (61) Conversions: Finn Russell (16, 27, 63) Penalty Goal: Greig Tonks (3)