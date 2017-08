June 24 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Fiji and Scotland on Saturday at ANZ National Stadium in Suva, Fiji Fiji 27 Scotland 22 Half Time: 11-7 Scorers: Fiji : Tries: Peceli Yato (38),Ratu Henry Seniloli (63) Conversion: Ben Volavola (64) Penalty Goals: Ben Volavola (26, 37, 47, 57, 69) Scotland : Tries: Ross Ford (31),Ruaridh Jackson (54),Fraser Brown (73) Conversions: Ruaridh Jackson (32, 55) Penalty Goal: Ruaridh Jackson (62)