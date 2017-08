June 24 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between South Africa and France on Saturday at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa 35 France 12 Half Time: 16-9 Scorers: South Africa : Tries: Jesse Kriel (8),Eben Etzebeth (42),Malcolm Marx (61),Rudy Paige (75) Conversions: Elton Jantjies (10, 62, 76) Penalty Goals: Elton Jantjies (7, 24, 39) France : Penalty Goals:Jules Plisson (13, 17, 43, 58)