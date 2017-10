Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Australia and New Zealand on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia Australia 23 New Zealand 18 Half Time: 12-13 Scorers: Australia : Tries: Reece Hodge (7),Israel Folau (40),Marika Koroibete (57) Conversion: Bernard Foley (9) Penalty Goals: Reece Hodge (64, 78) New Zealand : Tries: Waisake Naholo (14),Rieko Ioane (71) Conversion: Lima Sopoaga (16) Penalty Goals:Lima Sopoaga (25, 31)