Nov 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between England and Argentina on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England England 21 Argentina 8 Half Time: 14-3 Scorers: England : Tries: Nathan Hughes (24),Semesa Rokoduguni (67) Conversion: George Ford (68) Penalty Goals: George Ford (8, 15, 35) Argentina : Try: Nicolas Sanchez (78) Penalty Goal: Emiliano Boffelli (11)