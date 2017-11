Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between England and Australia on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England England 30 Australia 6 Half Time: 6-0 Scorers: England : Tries: Elliot Daly (54),Jonathan Joseph (73),Jonny May (79),Danny Care (82) Conversions: Owen Farrell (56, 74) Penalty Goals: Owen Farrell (7, 33) Australia : Penalty Goals:Reece Hodge (49),Bernard Foley (64)