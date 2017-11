Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between France and Japan on Saturday at U Arena in Nanterre, France France 23 Japan 23 Half Time: 13-8 Scorers: France : Tries: Rabah Slimani (39),Gabriel Lacroix (49) Conversions: Francois Trinh-Duc (40, 51) Penalty Goals: Francois Trinh-Duc (14, 30, 68) Japan : Tries: Shota Horie (23),Timothy Lafaele (42),Asaeli Ai Valu (73) Conversion: Yu Tamura (44) Penalty Goals:Yu Tamura (5, 63)