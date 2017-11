Nov 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between France and New Zealand on Saturday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France 18 New Zealand 38 Half Time: 5-31 Scorers: France : Tries: Teddy Thomas (27), Penalty Try (47) Penalty Goals: Anthony Belleau (42, 52) New Zealand : Tries: Dane Coles (9),Waisake Naholo (22, 80),Ryan Crotty (36),Sam Cane (39) Conversions: Beauden Barrett (10, 24, 38, 41, 81) Penalty Goal: Beauden Barrett (17)