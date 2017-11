Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between France and South Africa on Saturday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France 17 South Africa 18 Half Time: 7-8 Scorers: France : Tries: Anthony Belleau (27),Baptiste Serin (76) Conversions: Anthony Belleau (28, 77) Penalty Goal: Anthony Belleau (48) South Africa : Tries: Dillyn Leyds (7),Jesse Kriel (62) Conversion: Handre Pollard (63) Penalty Goals:Handre Pollard (18, 59)