Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Ireland and Argentina on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland Ireland 28 Argentina 19 Half Time: 13-0 Scorers: Ireland : Tries: Jacob Stockdale (21, 41),CJ Stander (63) Conversions: Jonathan Sexton (22, 43) Penalty Goals: Jonathan Sexton (4, 14, 75) Argentina : Tries: Joaquin Tuculet (55),Juan Manuel Leguizamon (71),Ramiro Moyano (81) Conversions: Nicolas Sanchez (56, 82)