Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Ireland and Fiji on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland Ireland 23 Fiji 20 Half Time: 17-10 Scorers: Ireland : Tries: Darren Sweetnam (7),Dave Kearney (23),Jack Conan (34) Conversion: Joey Carbery (35) Penalty Goals: Ian Keatley (67, 73) Fiji : Tries: Ratu Henry Seniloli (40),Timoci Nagusa (45) Conversions: Ben Volavola (41, 46) Penalty Goals:Ben Volavola (21, 69)