Nov 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Ireland and South Africa on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland Ireland 38 South Africa 3 Half Time: 14-0 Scorers: Ireland : Tries: Andrew Conway (25),Rhys Ruddock (71),Robert Herring (77),Jacob Stockdale (81) Conversions: Jonathan Sexton (73),Joey Carbery (78, 82) Penalty Goals: Jonathan Sexton (5, 15, 20, 57) South Africa : Penalty Goal: Elton Jantjies (44)