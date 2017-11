Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Italy and Argentina on Saturday at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy Italy 15 Argentina 31 Half Time: 9-8 Scorers: Italy : Penalty Goals: Carlo Canna (14, 22, 34, 50) Drop Goal: Marcello Violi (58) Argentina : Tries: Sebastian Cancelliere (28),Marcos Kremer (70),Joaquin Tuculet (77) Conversions: Nicolas Sanchez (71, 78) Penalty Goals:Juan Martin Hernandez (13),Nicolas Sanchez (47, 55, 61)