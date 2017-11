Nov 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Italy and Fiji on Saturday at Stadio Angelo Massimino in Catania, Italy Italy 19 Fiji 10 Half Time: 10-10 Scorers: Italy : Try: Simone Ferrari (29) Conversion: Carlo Canna (30) Penalty Goals: Carlo Canna (6, 54, 59),Ian McKinley (81) Fiji : Try: Leone Nakarawa (40) Conversion: Ben Volavola (41) Penalty Goal: Ben Volavola (22)