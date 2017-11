Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Italy and South Africa on Saturday at Stadio Euganeo in Padua, Italy Italy 6 South Africa 35 Half Time: 6-21 Scorers: Italy : Penalty Goals: Carlo Canna (11, 20) South Africa : Tries: Francois Louw (14),Bongi Mbonambi (24),Francois Venter (34),Steven Kitshoff (44),Franco Mostert (75) Conversions: Handre Pollard (16, 25, 35, 45),Elton Jantjies (79)