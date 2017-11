Rugby-Test Scotland v Australia summary

Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Scotland and Australia on Saturday at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland Scotland 53 Australia 24 Half Time: 17-12 Scorers: Scotland : Tries: Byron McGuigan (17, 61),Ali Price (40),Sean Maitland (47),Jonny Gray (50),Huw Jones (56),John Barclay (75),Stuart McInally (79) Conversions: Finn Russell (19, 41, 51, 76, 81) Penalty Goal: Finn Russell (15) Australia : Tries: Tevita Kuridrani (34, 37),Kurtley Beale (43),Lopeti Timani (69) Conversions: Bernard Foley (35, 69)