Rugby-Test Scotland v Samoa summary

Nov 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Scotland and Samoa on Saturday at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland Scotland 44 Samoa 38 Half Time: 25-10 Scorers: Scotland : Tries: Stuart Hogg (2),Huw Jones (35),Stuart McInally (41, 46),Alex Dunbar (66),Peter Horne (74) Conversions: Finn Russell (3, 42, 47),Peter Horne (76) Penalty Goals: Finn Russell (15, 25) Samoa : Tries: Josh Tyrell (28),Piula Faasalele (50),Tim Nanai Williams (63),Kieron Fonotia (68),Ofisa Treviranus (77) Conversions: Tim Nanai Williams (28, 51, 64, 69, 78) Penalty Goal: Tim Nanai Williams (12)