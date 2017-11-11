FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Test Scotland v Samoa summary
November 11, 2017 / 4:25 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Rugby-Test Scotland v Samoa summary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Scotland and Samoa on Saturday at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland 
Scotland 44 Samoa 38 
Half Time: 25-10     
Scorers:             
Scotland :           
Tries: Stuart Hogg (2),Huw Jones (35),Stuart McInally (41, 46),Alex Dunbar (66),Peter Horne (74)
Conversions: Finn Russell (3, 42, 47),Peter Horne (76)
Penalty Goals: Finn Russell (15, 25)
Samoa :              
Tries: Josh Tyrell (28),Piula Faasalele (50),Tim Nanai Williams (63),Kieron Fonotia (68),Ofisa Treviranus (77)
Conversions: Tim Nanai Williams (28, 51, 64, 69, 78)
Penalty Goal: Tim Nanai Williams (12)

