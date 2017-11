Nov 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Wales and Australia on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 21 Australia 29 Half Time: 13-22 Scorers: Wales : Tries: Steffan Evans (17),Hallam Amos (81) Conversion: Leigh Halfpenny (19) Penalty Goals: Leigh Halfpenny (9, 38, 52) Australia : Tries: Tatafu Polota-Nau (14),Adam Coleman (22),Michael Hooper (41),Kurtley Beale (63) Conversions: Bernard Foley (14, 24, 64) Penalty Goal: Reece Hodge (35)