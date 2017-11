Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Wales and Georgia on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 13 Georgia 6 Half Time: 10-3 Scorers: Wales : Try: Hallam Amos (19) Conversion: Rhys Priestland (21) Penalty Goals: Rhys Priestland (8, 63) Georgia : Penalty Goals:Soso Matiashvili (29, 51)