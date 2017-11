Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Wales and New Zealand on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 18 New Zealand 33 Half Time: 11-12 Scorers: Wales : Tries: Scott Williams (41),Gareth Davies (69) Conversion: Leigh Halfpenny (71) Penalty Goals: Leigh Halfpenny (9, 32) New Zealand : Tries: Waisake Naholo (15, 38),Anton Lienert-Brown (57),Rieko Ioane (62, 74) Conversions: Beauden Barrett (15, 57, 64, 75)