Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Test match between Wales and South Africa on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 24 South Africa 22 Half Time: 21-10 Scorers: Wales : Tries: Scott Williams (5),Hadleigh Parkes (8, 33) Conversions: Leigh Halfpenny (6, 9, 34) Penalty Goal: Leigh Halfpenny (68) South Africa : Tries: Warrick Gelant (37),Handre Pollard (46),Jesse Kriel (55) Conversions: Handre Pollard (39, 56) Penalty Goal: Handre Pollard (32)