Rugby-The Rugby Championship Argentina v New Zealand summary

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Summary from the The Rugby Championship match between Argentina and New Zealand on Saturday at Estadio Jose Amalfitani in Buenos Aires, Argentina Argentina 10 New Zealand 36 Half Time: 3-29 Scorers: Argentina : Try: Juan Manuel Leguizamon (53) Conversion: Nicolas Sanchez (55) Penalty Goal: Nicolas Sanchez (5) New Zealand : Tries: Kieran Read (7, 27),Damian McKenzie (16),Waisake Naholo (20),David Havili (81) Conversions: Beauden Barrett (17, 21, 28, 82) Penalty Goal: Beauden Barrett (4)