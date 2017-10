Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Summary from the The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday at QBE Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 57 South Africa 0 Half Time: 31-0 Scorers: New Zealand : Tries: Rieko Ioane (16),Nehe Milner-Skudder (21, 52),Scott Barrett (33),Brodie Retallick (36),Ofa Tu'ungafasi (63),Lima Sopoaga (73),Codie Taylor (80) Conversions: Beauden Barrett (18, 21, 35, 37, 64, 74, 80) Penalty Goal: Beauden Barrett (13) South Africa :