FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-The Rugby Championship South Africa v Australia summary
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
September 30, 2017 / 5:01 PM / in 19 days

Rugby-The Rugby Championship South Africa v Australia summary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Summary from the The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa 
South Africa 27 Australia 27 
Half Time: 10-13             
Scorers:                     
South Africa :               
Tries: Ruan Dreyer (18),Jan Serfontein (43),Courtnall Skosan (49)
Conversions: Elton Jantjies (18, 44, 51)
Penalty Goals: Elton Jantjies (26, 70)
Australia :                  
Tries: Israel Folau (11),Marika Koroibete (46, 57)
Conversions: Bernard Foley (12, 47, 58)
Penalty Goals:Bernard Foley (23, 35)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.