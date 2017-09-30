Rugby-The Rugby Championship South Africa v Australia summary

Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Summary from the The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa South Africa 27 Australia 27 Half Time: 10-13 Scorers: South Africa : Tries: Ruan Dreyer (18),Jan Serfontein (43),Courtnall Skosan (49) Conversions: Elton Jantjies (18, 44, 51) Penalty Goals: Elton Jantjies (26, 70) Australia : Tries: Israel Folau (11),Marika Koroibete (46, 57) Conversions: Bernard Foley (12, 47, 58) Penalty Goals:Bernard Foley (23, 35)