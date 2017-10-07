Rugby-The Rugby Championship South Africa v New Zealand summary

Oct 7 (Gracenote) - Summary from the The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand on Saturday at DHL Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa South Africa 24 New Zealand 25 Half Time: 3-8 Scorers: South Africa : Tries: Ross Cronje (45),Jean-Luc du Preez (64),Malcolm Marx (79) Conversions: Elton Jantjies (45, 79),Handre Pollard (66) Penalty Goal: Elton Jantjies (10) New Zealand : Tries: Ryan Crotty (32),Rieko Ioane (59),Damian McKenzie (69) Conversions: Lima Sopoaga (60, 71) Penalty Goals:Beauden Barrett (12),Lima Sopoaga (76)