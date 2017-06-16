RPT-FACTBOX-Rugby-Australia v Scotland test

(Repeats item moved on June 15 with addition of Australia bench)

June 16 (Reuters) - Factbox on this weekend's test between Australia and Scotland:

MATCH DETAILS

Saturday June 17, Sydney Football Stadium (capacity 44,000)

Kickoff: 3 p.m. (0500 GMT)

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant referees: Matthew Carley (England), Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

Television match official: Shane McDermott (New Zealand)

AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 3

Coach: Michael Cheika

Captain: Michael Hooper

15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Karmichael Hunt, 11-Eto Nabuli, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-Scott Higginbotham, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Ned Hanigan, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Tom Robertson

Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Rory Arnold, 20-Richard Hardwick, 21-Joe Powell, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Reece Hodge

SCOTLAND

World ranking: 6

Coach: Gregor Townsend

Captain: John Barclay

Team: 15-Greig Tonks, 14-Lee Jones, 13-Alex Dunbar, 12-Duncan Taylor, 11-Rory Hughes, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Ryan Wilson, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-John Barclay (captain), 5-Jonny Gray, 4-Ben Toolis, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Fraser Brown, 1-Gordon Reid.

Replacements: 16-Ross Ford, 17-Allan Dell, 18-Willem Nel, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Josh Strauss, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Ruaridh Jackson, 23-Matt Scott

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

Played: 30

Australia wins: 21

Scotland wins: 9

Last five

2016 Edinburgh Australia 23 Scotland 22

2015* London Australia 35 Scotland 34

2013 Edinburgh Australia 21 Scotland 15

2012 Newcastle Scotland 9 Australia 6

2009 Edinburgh Scotland 9 Australia 8

*Denotes Rugby World Cup match (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)