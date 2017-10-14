Rugby-Hunt recalled to Wallabies squad for final Bledisloe test

MELBOURNE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Inside centre Karmichael Hunt has been recalled to the Wallabies’ 34-man squad for the final Bledisloe Cup test against the All Blacks in Brisbane next week.

The dual code international missed the entire Rugby Championship due to an ankle injury but proved his fitness for Brisbane City in the domestic National Rugby Championship last weekend, the team said in a media release on Saturday.

Queensland Red Hunt made an impression during the June internationals against Fiji, Scotland and Italy, his first Wallabies appearances, but will have stiffer competition for a spot in the matchday 23 against the All Blacks.

Kurtley Beale will be expected to retain the starting number 12 jersey for the dead rubber test at Lang Park on Oct. 21 where New Zealand will bid to sweep the three-match series.

“We’ll see how Hunt goes at training, how he plays this weekend in NRC and then how he goes in training,” Wallabies coach Michael Cheika said.

“In the last camp in June, he pretty much forced his way into the team. He’s probably got a bit more competition now as we’ve built the squad over the Rugby Championship.”

Lock Rory Arnold, loose forward Lopeti Timani and the uncapped Queensland duo of flanker Adam Korczyk and winger Izaia Perese, have also been recalled.

Australia, who won their last start away to Argentina, will bid to snap a seven-match losing streak to the All Blacks dating back to 2015.

Squad:

Forwards - Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Tetera Faulkner, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Adam Korczyk, Sean McMahon, Stephen Moore, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Lopeti Timani, Lukhan Tui, Jordan Uelese

Backs - Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Reece Hodge, Karmichael Hunt, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Billy Meakes, Izaia Perese, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Curtis Rona, Henry Speight