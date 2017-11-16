FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Australia team to play England
#Rugby News
November 16, 2017 / 12:47 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Rugby-Australia team to play England

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia coach Michael Cheika on Thursday named the following team to face England in Saturday’s test at Twickenham:

15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Marika Koroibete, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Reece Hodge, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-Sean McMahon, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Ned Hanigan, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rob Simmons, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Scott Sio

Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Matt Philip, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Lopeti Timani, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Karmichael Hunt, 24-Henry Speight.

One replacement to be omitted on Friday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)

