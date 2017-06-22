FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Australia team to face Italy
June 22, 2017 / 4:21 AM / 2 months ago

Rugby-Australia team to face Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 22 (Reuters) - Australia coach Michael Cheika has named the following side for the test against Italy in Brisbane on Saturday.

Australia: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Rob Horne, 12-Karmichael Hunt, 11-Sefa Naivalu, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-Lopeti Timani, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Ned Hanigan, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio.

Reserves will be named on Friday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)

