Rugby-Australia team to face Italy

SYDNEY, June 22 (Reuters) - Australia coach Michael Cheika has named the following side for the test against Italy in Brisbane on Saturday.

Australia: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Rob Horne, 12-Karmichael Hunt, 11-Sefa Naivalu, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-Lopeti Timani, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Ned Hanigan, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Stephen Moore (captain), 1-Scott Sio.

Reserves will be named on Friday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)