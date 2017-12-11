FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Rugby Australia call news conference as Castle set to be new boss
#Rugby News
December 11, 2017 / 10:40 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Rugby-Rugby Australia call news conference as Castle set to be new boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Former New Zealand Netball chief executive Raelene Castle is expected to be named as Rugby Australia’s first female boss later on Tuesday at a news conference.

Local media reported that Castle, who left the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of the National Rugby League season, had pipped former Wallaby captain Phil Kearns for the role.

Rugby Australia called a news conference for 1 p.m. local time (0200 GMT) to make the announcement of their new chief executive to replace Bill Pulver, who said in August that he was stepping down as soon as his replacement was found.

The governing body has been beset by off-field controversy this year over its decision to axe either the Western Force or Melbourne Rebels from Super Rugby. Protracted legal battles with both teams followed before the Force were eventually cut. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

