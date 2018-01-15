FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Toulon owner defends Bastareaud after homophobic comment
#Rugby News
January 15, 2018 / 11:59 AM / a day ago

Rugby-Toulon owner defends Bastareaud after homophobic comment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal said he feared the “mormon side” of European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) after Mathieu Bastareaud was cited for making a homophobic comment during Sunday’s Champions Cup win over Benetton Treviso.

France centre Bastareaud apologised on social media and was defended by Boudjellal.

“At no point did Mathieu Bastareaud make a judgement on the sexual orientation of the player in question,” Boudjellal told rugbyrama.fr.

“I am not homophobic but I have already called someone a faggot. It’s become customary, it’s the first thing that comes to mind in an altercation.”

Boudjellal fears his player will be heavily punished.

“I am worried. What I fear is the mormon side of EPCR with the Welsh and the Irish,” he said. (Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
