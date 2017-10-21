FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Wallabies down All Blacks 23-18 in Brisbane
October 21, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 4 days ago

Rugby-Wallabies down All Blacks 23-18 in Brisbane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRISBANE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australia produced a performance of huge character to beat New Zealand 23-18 and secure their first victory over the world champions in eight tests after a thunderous scrap of a third Bledisloe Cup clash at Lang Park on Saturday.

Tries from wingers Reece Hodge and Marika Koroibete as well as a 12th of the season from fullback Israel Folau had given the home side a 20-13 lead with 15 minutes of the match remaining.

Waisake Naholo had crossed in the first half for the world champions and his fellow winger Rieko Ioane got their second in the 71st minute but Damian McKenzie missed the conversion and a 55-metre Hodge penalty gave the Wallabies a famous victory.

New Zealand beat Australia 54-34 in Sydney and 35-29 in Dunedin during the Rugby Championship and so were already assured of retaining the Bledisloe Cup for a 15th successive season.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Ed Osmond

