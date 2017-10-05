FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Argentina make four changes for Australia test
October 5, 2017 / 9:38 PM / in 13 days

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Argentina make four changes for Australia test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Landajo replaces injured scrumhalf Cubelli

* Both locks among three changes to pack (Adds details)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Scrumhalf Martin Landajo replaces the injured Tomas Cubelli in one of four changes Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade made on Thursday to the Pumas side to face Australia in Saturday’s closing Rugby Championship test in Mendoza.

Cubelli came off injured after half an hour of last week’s 36-10 defeat by champions New Zealand and was immediately put in a neck brace. He was later diagnosed with a fractured vertebra and disc hernia.

Gonzalo Bertranou comes onto the bench as reserve scrumhalf.

There are three changes to the pack in a side hoping to win their first points in the tournament with Tomas Lezana coming into the back row for the dropped Juan Manuel Leguizamon.

The pair of locks has also been changed with Matias Alemanno and Marcos Kremer replacing Tomas Lavanini and Guido Petti.

Lavanini has had a tournament plagued by indiscipline, earning a yellow card against the All Blacks having been sent to the sin-bin against South Africa in Salta in August.

Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Matias Moroni, 13-Matias Orlando, 12-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11-Emiliano Boffelli, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Martin Landajo, 8-Tomas Lezana, 7-Javier Ortega Desio, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Marcos Kremer, 3-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Lucas Noguera Paz

Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Santiago Garcia Botta, 18-Enrique Pieretto, 19-Banjamin Macome, 20-Leonardo Senatore, 21-Gonzalo Bertranou, 22-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23-Santiago Cordero (Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

