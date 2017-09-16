FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Australia rally to down Pumas in Canberra
#Rugby News
September 16, 2017 / 11:58 AM / in a month

Rugby-Australia rally to down Pumas in Canberra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CANBERRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Australia scored five second-half tries to rally to their first victory of this year’s Rugby Championship with a 45-20 win over Argentina at a chilly Canberra Stadium on Saturday.

Fullback Israel Folau crossed either side of halftime and Sekope Kepu, Will Genia, Nick Phipps and Jordan Uelese also scored tries to secure a bonus point victory.

Flyhalf Bernard Foley converted all six tries and kicked a penalty to help the Wallabies back to winning ways after they lost two and drew another of their first three matches.

Argentina led 13-10 at halftime after bullying their hosts in the back-row contest but a first half try from Martin Landajo and a late consolation from Matias Moroni were not enough for a first win in Australia since 1983. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

