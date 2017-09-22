Rugby-Wallabies coach Cheika keeps faith in squad for tour

MELBOURNE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Michael Cheika has kept the faith in the squad that produced a comfortable win over the Pumas, making only one change for the Wallabies’ tour of South Africa and Argentina.

Queensland Reds flanker Adam Korczyk drops from the 33-man squad that was in Canberra for the 45-20 victory last week, with Cheika naming no replacement for the games in Bloemfontein and Mendoza.

Three uncapped players, Lukhan Tui, Billy Meakes and Izaia Perese, will vie for a Wallabies debut over the next fortnight.

The squad departs for Johannesburg on Saturday as they aim to go one better against the Springboks following the 23-23 draw in Perth two weeks ago.

Australia last played in Bloemfontein in 2010, when they snatched a last-gasp 41-39 win thanks to a penalty kick after the siren from Kurtley Beale.

The Wallabies also won 34-9 on their last visit to Mendoza in July, 2015.

Cheika’s side have one win, a draw and two losses against the competition-leading All Blacks after four rounds of the competition.

The undefeated All Blacks can seal the tournament with a game to spare if they beat the Pumas in Buenos Aires next week.

Australia squad:

Forwards - Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Tetera Faulkner, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (captain), Sekope Kepu, Sean McMahon, Stephen Moore, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Lopeti Timani, Lukhan Tui, Jordan Uelese

Backs - Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley Will Genia, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Billy Meakes, Izaia Perese, Nick Phipps, Joe Powell, Curtis Rona, Henry Speight