Rugby-Australia team for Rugby Championship test against South Africa

MELBOURNE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Australia coach Michael Cheika has named the following team for Saturday’s Rugby Championship match against South Africa in Bloemfontein. One of the replacements named will be omitted.

Team:

15-Israel Folau, 14-Marika Koroibete, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Kurtley Beale, 11-Reece Hodge, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-Sean McMahon, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Jack Dempsey, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Izack Rodda, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1-Scott Sio.

Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Ned Hanigan, 21-Lukhan Tui, 22-Nick Phipps 23-Samu Kerevi, 24-Henry Speight