Rugby-Australia team to face Argentina

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Australia coach Michael Cheika named the following team to face Argentina in Saturday’s closing Rugby Championship test in Mendoza:
15-Israel Folau, 14-Marika Koroibete, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Kurtley Beale, 11-Reece Hodge, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-Sean McMahon, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Jack Dempsey, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Izack Rodda, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Talafu Polota-Nau, 1-Scott Sio
Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Tetera Faulkner, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Lukham Tui, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Samu Kerevi, 23-Henry Speight