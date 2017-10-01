FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-Wallabies send home trio to prepare for end of season tour
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
October 1, 2017 / 3:42 AM / 19 days ago

Rugby-Wallabies send home trio to prepare for end of season tour

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Forwards Rory Arnold and Lopeti Timani, and utility back Izaia Perese have been released from Australia’s squad ahead of their final Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Mendoza next week.

The Wallabies drew 27-27 with the Springboks in Bloemfontein on Saturday to hand the unbeaten All Blacks their second successive Rugby Championship title before they kicked off in the 36-10 win over the Pumas in Buenos Aires.

Australia are third in the standings on 10 points after their second stalemate against the Springboks and coach Michael Cheika said he wanted the trio, who were unlikely to play in Argentina, to see some action before the end of year tour.

“They have all got National Rugby Championship games next weekend and the week after before we come back in for the Bledisloe camp,” Cheika said. “Wherever we can, we want them to play footy.”

The Wallabies also face New Zealand in a third Bledisloe Cup clash in Brisbane on Oct. 21 before they embark on their end-of-season tour. The All Blacks have already retained the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy.

Cheika’s side play Japan on Nov. 4 before they face Wales, England and Scotland. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O‘Brien)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.